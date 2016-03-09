Trivium's Matt Heafy: the 10 records that changed my life

For 2016, Trivium's goal is to bring metal to the masses. The Florida thrashers are hitting the road throughout the year, but you won't find the usual big-hitting cities on their tour itinerary. So they'll be stopping off at Lincoln and Leicester, but not London, while Birmingham and Manchester are skipped in favour of York and Middlesbrough.

“We decided this whole year to play places that typically don't get our shows or maybe won't even get rock or metal shows,” frontman Matt Heafy explains. “We want to bring out music to the people that don't usually get to see us. We've hit the major markets a million times. The UK has always been a home to us, so we wanted to come back and recreate the first time we came over, where we would play every city we could and we'd play the outskirts.”

As he prepares to take Trivium's shows to towns that usually get skipped past, Matt dug out some of the records that inspired him to pick up a guitar and make music in the first place.

Trivium tour the UK in March/April 2016 – full dates are below.

Sun 20 Mar - NORWICH UEA

Mon 21 Mar - IPSWICH Corn Exchange

Tue 22 Mar - PORTSMOUTH Pyramids

Wed 23 Mar - BRISTOL O2 Academy

Fri 25 Mar - OXFORD O2 Academy

Sat 26 Mar - LINCOLN Engine Shed Sun

27 Mar - LEICESTER O2 Academy

Tue 29 Mar - YORK Barbican

Wed 30 Mar - MIDDLESBROUGH Empire

Thu 31 Mar - ABERDEEN Beach Ballroom

Fri 1 Apr - KILMARNOCK Grand Hall

