Trivium look back on Ascendancy and their rise to the top

A decade on from landmark album Ascendancy, Trivium’s Matt Heafy and Corey Beaulieu look back on the players they were, and their progression to new LP, Silence In The Snow.

It was late 2005 when a bunch of young scruffy Floridians elevated themselves from relative obscurity and became the hottest band in metal. With second album Ascendancy – which came a year after inking a deal with legendary label Roadrunner – Trivium had somehow trapped lightning in a bottle and created a sound that reinvigorated the genre. It was a Frankenstein’s monster that ushered in new ideas without straying too far from metal’s rich heritage.

That’s how the songs on Ascendancy came about – just some dudes with nothing to do, no fans, no job, no nothing

Soon they would be on magazine covers, in constant rotation across the airwaves and getting singled out by their heroes Metallica as one of heavy music’s brightest hopes. 10 years on, guitarists Matt Heafy and Corey Beaulieu reflect on the album that changed their lives forever, and contemplate the next chapter of their career…

What do you remember about writing and recording Ascendancy?

Corey: “I joined the band right after I graduated from music university. I had no job and nowhere to live, so I was living out of my car for a while, and then started crashing round Matt’s house. He was still in high school, so once he’d finish his studies we’d all meet at the warehouse and jam for hours. We had nothing else to do but play and write.

“That’s how pretty much all the songs on Ascendancy came about – just some dudes with nothing to do, no fans, no job, no nothing. By the end of that album and beginning of The Crusade, we already had done our first TG cover. I think it was when Matt had more of a bowl cut with short black hair…”

Matt: “Come on! It was a questionable swoop, not a bowl cut. I was about 17 years old and still living at my parent’s house. We just played what we wanted to hear as fans of metal. And all these different sounds began to creep in: death metal, melodeath, trad metal, hardcore… It became a melting pot of influences that probably shouldn’t go together.”