Trivium's MusicRadar metal masterclass

Class is in session, worshippers at the alter of rock

It's fair to say that Matt Heafy and Corey Beaulieu are perfectionists.

Matt was just 17 when Trivium released their debut album, Ember To Inferno, back in 2003, and throughout the ensuing decade he and co-guitarist Corey have continually experimented, prodded, poked and analysed their gear, their songwriting and – most of all – their guitar playing.

Still in their 20s, the guitarists have already learned a lifetime’s worth of lessons about all of the above. With their sixth album, Vengeance Falls (produced by Disturbed’s David Draiman), currently flying the flag for modern metal, we thought it was about time that metal’s finest students became the teachers.

MusicRadar asked the duo for their most important lessons and got schooled on everything from penning perfect solos, to amp-modelling advances and the pitfalls of pressure...