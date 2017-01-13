Total Guitar 289 on sale now: Shape Up Your Playing

Total Guitar 289 is on sale in print and digitally from today.

Hamstead Soundworks Artist 60+RT Head

What's Inside

Cover feature: Shape Up Your Playing

Get the new year started with our guide to getting your playing sorted. From essential lead techniques to new chord shapes and progressions, songwriting tips and modes, we've got you covered for making quick progress.

Song tabs and backing tracks

Classic Track: Nirvana 'In Bloom'

Open-Mic Songbook: Bob Dylan 'Knocking on Heaven's Door'

Rock School Acoustic Arrangement: Coldplay 'Yellow'

Riff Of The Month: Derek & The Dominoes 'Layla'

Gear Reviews

Epiphone 'Inspired By' 1966 Century - James Bay's guitar reissued

Alvarez Delta 00E TSB - Modern-vintage blues acoustic

Affordable Modelling Amps - Four do-it-all home amps from Blackstar, Vox, Marshall and Boss

Fuzz Pedal Round-Up - Fuzz for your board, whatever your budget

How To

Fix your guitar's controls

Get the most out of your band practices

How to use delay

Artist interviews

Slaves

Dinosaur Jr

Brent Hinds & Ben Weinman

Gary Rossington

Bring Me The Horizon

and more!