Total Guitar 287 on sale now: Ultimate Rock Riff Lesson, Metallica, Tom Morello and more!

Cover feature: The Ultimate Rock Riff Lesson
Our cover feature this issue shows you how to learn eleven belting rock riffs from Pink Floyd, Guns N' Roses, Queens of The Stone Age, Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin and more! We've created eleven high quality video lessons to walk you through them, plus we give you details on how to get the sound with your gear.
Also inside:
Tabs
Riff Of The Month: AC/DC - Back In Black
Open-mic Songbook: The Police - Every Breath You Take
TG Unplugged: The Beatles - Blackbird
Classic Track: Metallica 'One'
Interviews
Metallica: The only UK guitar mag interview
The greatest metal band on the planet are back, and TG's the only UK guitar mag they're talking to!
We sit down with James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett to talk nothing but playing and gear!
Tom Morello
The riff-writing machine lifts the lid on Prophets Of Rage
Jimmy Eat World
Frontman Jim Adkins shares his advice on staying creative with songwriting
How to
Each issue, TG is rammed with tutorials. This month:
TG Guide to FX: Wah Pedals
Learn 60 chords in 20 minutes!
Jam Track: Modern funk
Get started with soloing!
The G.A.S Station
We bring you trustworthy reviews of the best affordable, 'real-world' gear available this month!
Fender Offset Duo Sonic HS:An alternative icon for £500!
Boss GT-1:The £169 effects unit that does it all
Wah Pedal Round-Up:Four brilliant wah pedals you can afford, featuring Dunlop, VOX, Electro-Harmonix and Mooer
Plus loads more!