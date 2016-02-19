These awesome movie-inspired electric guitars combine celluloid and nitrocellulose
Introduction
Guitars shaped like Game Boys, cardboard Strats, stringless digital contraptions… we've seen some weird guitars in the past 12 months, but these movie-inspired custom creations from London-based luthier Devil & Sons are equal parts artwork and instrument.
Films including Mad Max, Terminator, Alien and Star Wars have all served as inspiration for artist and musician Daniel Wallis, who runs Devil & Sons and promises plenty more are on their way.
Some of the inventions you'll see are made up of hand-painted sculptures applied to existing guitars, while others use unconventional materials for their bodies.
Of the process, Daniel says: “The hand-painted additions on the guitar bodies are a mash-up of hacked and customised vinyl or resin model kits and hand-sculpted parts that make these instruments bespoke creations.
“Over 100 hours of work go into each of the one-off pieces, which will go on to find homes where they can equally be displayed as artworks or played as instruments.”
Either way, they look pretty amazing to us – flick through the gallery for a closer look at these incredible instruments…
Devil & Sons Mad Axe
No prizes for guessing that this design comes straight from the desert wastelands of Mad Max: Fury Road.
Devil & Sons Mad Axe
While we've come up with our own suggestions for guitars that film's infamous Doof Warrior might like to play, we reckon he'd be pretty pleased with the light weight headless design, given his long playing stints on the move.
Devil & Sons Mad Axe
Despite the appearance, the body is carved mainly from wood, while the bird skull is, thankfully, a resin replica.
Devil & Sons Mockingbird T800
Rather than an all-new guitar, this Terminator 2-inspired creation is a modification of a BC Rich Mockingbird, as made famous by top-hatted Guns N' Roses legend Slash.
Devil & Sons Mockingbird T800
A mix of resin, vinyl and milliput sculpted parts provided the materials for the skull and forearm, while the 12mm LED eyes provide the finishing touch. Brr.
Devil & Sons Xenomorph I
We've heard of surfing with the alien, but… playing with one? Well, that's exactly what you get with the Xenomorph I, based on HR Giger's artwork for Alien.
Devil & Sons Xenomorph I
This guitar started life as a run-of-the-mill Ibanez RG420FBZ, before a combination of resin, vinyl and milliput brought sculptures of the Facehugger and Chestburster to life – and don't worry, tonehounds, these aliens have been finished in a nitrocellulose lacquer.
Devil & Sons Rebel Bass
Now, this isn't the first time we've seen a guitar built out of a Millennium Falcon toy, but we applaud the superb punmanship of its moniker.
Devil & Sons Rebel Bass
Built using original Tonka Millennium Falcon toys, the Rebel Bass also features ultra-thin Storm Trooper fret decals
Devil & Sons Rebel Bass
The bass comes with a custom-built blue flightcase, Star Wars Peavey strap and a choice of DR Neon Hi-Def black-light active bass strings (which Devil & Sons cannily label Lightsabre Neon Blue or Neon Green).
Devil & Sons Rebel Bass
For more Devil & Sons creations, head over to the company's website.