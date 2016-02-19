These awesome movie-inspired electric guitars combine celluloid and nitrocellulose

Guitars shaped like Game Boys, cardboard Strats, stringless digital contraptions… we've seen some weird guitars in the past 12 months, but these movie-inspired custom creations from London-based luthier Devil & Sons are equal parts artwork and instrument.

Films including Mad Max, Terminator, Alien and Star Wars have all served as inspiration for artist and musician Daniel Wallis, who runs Devil & Sons and promises plenty more are on their way.

Some of the inventions you'll see are made up of hand-painted sculptures applied to existing guitars, while others use unconventional materials for their bodies.

Over 100 hours of work go into each of the one-off pieces

Of the process, Daniel says: “The hand-painted additions on the guitar bodies are a mash-up of hacked and customised vinyl or resin model kits and hand-sculpted parts that make these instruments bespoke creations.

“Over 100 hours of work go into each of the one-off pieces, which will go on to find homes where they can equally be displayed as artworks or played as instruments.”

Either way, they look pretty amazing to us – flick through the gallery for a closer look at these incredible instruments…