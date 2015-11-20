Can Kurv Guitar make you play air guitar for real?

Down the years, we've seen countless tech-heavy attempts to reinvent the process of playing the guitar. The latest comes from Kurv Music, which has just released a preview video showing off its Kurv Guitar.

Specs are thin on the ground - we know that the inevitable Kickstarter campaign is coming - but it looks like you hold some kind of control device in your left hand, which presumably dictates the notes/chords you play, while strumming through the air with a pick-style controller.

More will be revealed soon, and you can sign up for updates on the Kurv Guitar website.