7 guitars we'd like to see in Mad Max

Ignoring the explosive action, jaw-dropping scenery and surprisingly feminist subtext, it's the high-octane, flame-throwing guitar work of Coma the Doof Warrior that's set Mad Max: Fury Road audiences' imaginations alight.

It got our minds ticking over as to what other instruments could have worked in the franchise, especially considering the actual double-necked guitar had to be supported by bungees because it was too heavy (60kg!) to hold.

So, with more Mad Max sequels on the way, join us as we explore what we reckon would make the Doof Warrior's shopping list…