The Institute offers free music lessons to students in North West London

National Learn to Play Day is an initiative which encourages more people to take up an instrument by providing students of any age an opportunity to engage in free music lessons.

During this year's National Learn to Play Day on Saturday, April 12th the Institute of Contemporary Music Performance will offer free music lessons and performances from some of our world renowned tutors at Wembley Music Centre. Conveniently located just a stone's throw away from Hampstead Heath, the Wembley Music Centre is an easily accessible venue for children and parents in West London.

The Institute offers full and part time courses in guitar, bass, drums, vocals, songwriting and music business, for beginners through to seasoned professionals.

Special discounts on offer

From 11am-4pm, tutors from the Institute will be on-hand at the music centre to offer taster lessons, while a host of special discounts on instruments/equipment and an exclusive offer on part-time courses of £149 at the Institute will also be available.

What's more, participants will be able to take part in a raffle to raise money for Music For All, with prizes including a guitar and bass from WMC and a free part time course at the Institute, as well as smaller prizes throughout the day.

To get involved with National Learn to Play Day with the Institute please email bookings@icmp.co.uk to reserve your space. Or or for more information about Learn to Play Day 2014 go towww.learntoplayday.com