The full version of AmpliTube 3 for iOS is free for a week

IK Multimedia has announced that AmpliTube 3 for iOS, its barnstorming guitar amp and effects app, can be downloaded for free until 18 May.

This giveaway applies to both the iPhone and iPad versions, which normally retail for $19.99/€19.99 each. Both apps come with 23 gear models, with another one available after you register the app (you can expand your rig further via in-app purchases).

Other features include a programmable 'drummer' and an 8-track recording/editing suite. You can download AmpliTube for iPhone and AmpliTube for iPad now.

In related news, IK is also teasing AmpliTube 4 for iOS, which will be released later this month. Said to be redesigned and re-engineered, this promises "more power, more features and more creative tone tools than ever before".