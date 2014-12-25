The best semi-acoustic guitars of 2014

There’s little doubt that the semi acoustic electric guitar is this year’s big growth area. From Gibson's 50th anniversary jaw-droppers to affordable SE additions from PRS, here are eight examples that have inspired us...

PRS SE Zach Myers

Most people might ask ‘Zach who?’ But Shinedown’s knowledgeable guitarist had the last laugh with his second SE signature.

It's a great solid-meets-semi all-solid-wood singlecut with satin-finish neck, adjustable Stoptail and dual SE 245 humbuckers. Jazz to rock in a single well-priced package, even if the Trampas Green colour isn’t for everyone.

