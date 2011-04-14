The 33 best modulation and filter pedals of all time

Issue 336 of Guitarist magazine was a bumper celebration of all things stompbox, with the team compiling a comprehensive list of the 101 best guitar effects pedals ever produced. Whether for innovation, influence, sound, sheer popularity, or all of the above, each and every unit that made the cut is a tone-shaping tool worthy of a place on a pro pedalboard.

You've probably already seen the 42 best overdrive, distortion and fuzz pedals of all time, and the 17 best delay pedals and echo units of all time. Now we've gathered all of the 33 modulation and filter-type effects from the list, so whether you want a stuttering amp-style tremolo, funky wah or full-on divebombing pitch bends, there's something for you in this list. First up is a pedal that takes you a step closer to tonal heaven...



"This chorus is more tweakable than most. If thick, lush chorus reminiscent of Andy Summers and Mike Landau is your thing, the Nirvana is very hard to beat."



FAMOUS USERS: Gary Hooker