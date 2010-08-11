Reviews Revisited: The BOSS CE-5 Chorus Ensemble from 1992

Arguably the best and most versatile of the entire choice of BOSS chorus stompboxes. We quite liked it when we first reviewed it back in the early 1990s...

"The CE-5, although sharing the same dimensions of its predecessors, offers far more control. The mono CE-2 possessed just two controls, Rate and Depth, while the CE-3 had these plus a Mode control which offered two different output options. The CE-5 retains the Rate and Depth controls but added to these are an Effects pot and a stacked tone control.

"Starting as usual with all the pots at 12 o'clock the CE-5 produces what I would call a safe effect, one which would fit into any situation. Experimenting further I found I could get the CE-5 to produce a really subtle chorus which reminded me of the guitar sound occasionally used on old Tamla Motown records."

