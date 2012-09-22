DigiTech Whammy (5th Generation) review

The most useful Whammy so far and awesome fun to boot. You need one!

This is the fifth generation version of DigiTech's genre-defining red pitch shifter. It combines the best bits of the original version and the more recent DT across two modes: Classic and Chords. The former is suited to pitch-shifting single notes, while the latter is, you guessed it, for bending full chords.

As the pitch of multiple notes is altered digitally, there can be noticeable amounts of what's called 'flutter' in the effect, a nasty, digital artefact warble as the notes interact with each other.

"The new chord mode eradicates just about all of the wobble, so all that's left is to plug in, decide your interval and Wham away"

Chords mode is intended to eradicate this and the two settings can be manually selected via the micro toggle switch. Also included for the first time is true bypass switching to keep the not inconsiderable circuit completely out of your signal chain when the pedal is off.

The lists of pitch intervals are split into the customary Harmony and Whammy subheadings, and are selected by the central pot: 10 pitch bending intervals and nine harmony options.

In Use

There's not a huge difference between the modes, but there is a noticeable level of digital flutter when using the Classic setting with chords on both Harmony and Whammy sides. Chord mode eradicates just about all of the wobble, so all that's left is to plug in, decide your interval and Wham away. And laugh like a loon, of course.