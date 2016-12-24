The 18 best new guitar effects pedals of 2016
CKK Electronic Destruction Drive
The Total Guitar Best in guitars 2016 polls have received over 68,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the guitarists and guitar gear that have excelled in 2016. Here, we present the best guitar effects pedals of 2016. First up we have the CKK Electronic Destruction Drive…
We said: “With varied tone options and good value for money, the Destruction Drive is pretty much unbeatable at its price point.”
Full review:CKK Electronic Destruction Drive
DigiTech Dirty Robot
We said: “For the adventurous guitarist, this could be the ticket to a brave new world.”
Full review: DigiTech Dirty Robot
Electro-Harmonix Wailer Wah
We said: “While the Wailer doesn't follow the trend of newer compact wahs such as the Cry Baby Mini, we appreciate the lightweight enclosure on offer here.”
DOD Looking Glass
We said: “Clever controls for adjusting to any guitar plus a wide gain range equals incredible flexibility.”
Full review: DOD Looking Glass
Electro-Harmonix Lester G
We said: “There are a bunch of great rotary speaker simulators on the market, but the Lester G is the most convincing example we've given a spin for a long time.”
Full review: Electro-Harmonix Lester G
Tone City Sweet Cream Overdrive
We said: “Small and portable, whilst retaining the great quality sound Tone City is known for, this is well worth considering for your ‘board.”
Ibanez Analog Delay Mini
We said: “As far as dark-voiced mini delays go, it doesn't get much better. Fantastic pitch-bending oscillation, too."
Full review: Ibanez Analog Delay Mini
DigiTech Trio+
We said: “Adds everything on our wish list from the original. This is truly a band in a box, and one that you can use live to boot."
Full review: DigiTech Trio+
Stone Deaf Fig Fumb Paracentric Fuzz Filter
We said: “Like that guy that can never remember where he left his car in a multi-storey car park, this life-changing pedal is on a different level. Pure and simple – superb fuzz.”
Full review: Stone Deaf Fig Fumb Paracentric Fuzz Filter
Dunlop Echoplex Delay
We said: “The Echoplex's authentic vibes are hugely addictive, and once you've played with it, you may struggle to play without…”
Full review: Dunlop Echoplex Delay
TC Electronic Mimiq Doubler
We said: “TC is aiming this one at the metalheads among you, and based on the evidence we've seen so far, it should fatten up riffs and solos a treat.”
Seymour Duncan Palladium Gain Stage
We said: “A fully formed channel in its own right, and it sounds absolutely incredible. Simply superb!”
Full review: Seymour Duncan Palladium Gain Stage
Boss CE-2W Chorus
We said: “It comes with a hefty price tag, but none of its competitors can match this Waza winner.”
Full review: Boss CE-2W Chorus
MXR Reverb
We said: “Given the price, the M300 doesn't offer a whole lot of features over its competitors, but the sound quality puts it firmly among the top shelf of reverb pedals.”
Full review: MXR Reverb
TC Electronic Sub 'N' Up
We said: “This easy-to-use pedal is small enough to slot into most pedalboard scenarios and costs a lot less than the immediate competition while offering more versatility.”
Full review: TC Electronic Sub 'N' Up
Fractal AX8
We said: “A complete rig you can carry to a gig in a backpack and it could also take care of your recording needs. Axellent!”
Full review: Fractal AX8
Line 6 Helix
We said: “The Helix is a real powerhouse that can be used on its own or as the centre piece of an extended gear system.”
Full review: Line 6 Helix
Winner: KHDK Ghoul Screamer
We said: “When it comes to boosting and tightening up metal tones, the Ghoul Screamer is among the best TS-alikes we've used.”
Full review: KHDK Ghoul Screamer