The 18 best new guitar effects pedals of 2016

The Total Guitar Best in guitars 2016 polls have received over 68,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the guitarists and guitar gear that have excelled in 2016. Here, we present the best guitar effects pedals of 2016. First up we have the CKK Electronic Destruction Drive…

We said: “With varied tone options and good value for money, the Destruction Drive is pretty much unbeatable at its price point.”

Full review:CKK Electronic Destruction Drive