The 10 best guitar effects pedals of 2015

After receiving over 50,000 votes across 11 categories, this year's Total Guitar readers' polls were fiercely competitive. Now, the results have been tallied, and we're ready to announce what you voted the finest gear and guitarists of 2015.

From budget to boutique, some phenomenal stompboxes have landed at our feet this year, and these are the 10 that made the cut, starting with…

Electro-Harmonix Pitch Fork

Pitch shifting has come a long way. Back in the 80s, if you wanted quality octaves or harmonisation, you were looking at investing in a bulky - and costly - rack unit, not to mention whiling away a day or two studying its accompanying manual.

But with the advent of the DigiTech Whammy in the 90s, the easy-to-use pedal floodgates were blown wide open, eventually culminating in polyphonic shifting, courtesy of Electro-Harmonix's POG. Now, EHX has set out to cram all its pitch-shifting knowhow into one Nano-enclosured dreambox.

MusicRadar’s verdict:

"EHX has knocked it out of the park with the Pitch Fork: the tonal potential from such a tiny box is damn near overwhelming."

5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Electro-Harmonix Pitch Fork review

BUY: Electro-Harmonix Pitch Fork currently available from:

UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music

US: Sweetwater | Full Compass