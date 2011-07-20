Summer NAMM 2011: Reverend announces Manta Ray 390 2011 Limited Edition

PRESS RELEASE: This warm and sweet semi-hollow guitar is versatile enough to handle jazz, rock, or blues. The three P-90s, violin flame maple top and the Bigsby B70 create a big and responsive tone.

The guitar features all of the Reverend attributes: korina body, locking tuners, and our celebrated Reverend neck. It's only available through December, so order one today before they're gone!

Read more: Reverend Bolt-on Series Buckshot

Specifications:

Body: Semi-hollow with 6mm solid maple flat top on korina, and 'shooting star' f-hole. Black back and sides with cream binding. 18 x 14-5/8 x 1-3/4-inches

Pickups: Three Reverend P-90s, output/tone calibrated for each position. Hum cancelling when combined

Neck: Glued-on, one-piece korina, tilt-back headstock

Truss rod: Dual-action, access at headstock

Scale: 24-3/4 inches

Fingerboard: Rosewood, 12-inch radius, single-layer binding, pearloid block inlays

Frets: 22 medium jumbo

Neck profile: Medium oval

Nut: 1-11/16 inches (42.86 mm) width, graphite

Tuners: Reverend Pin-Lock Tuners

Bridge: TOM w/ roller saddles, and Bigsby B70 tremolo

Controls: Custom volume, tone and bass contour

Strings: 10-46

MSRP: $1199

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Reverend Guitars

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter