Summer NAMM 2011: Reverend announces Manta Ray 390 2011 Limited Edition

PRESS RELEASE: This warm and sweet semi-hollow guitar is versatile enough to handle jazz, rock, or blues. The three P-90s, violin flame maple top and the Bigsby B70 create a big and responsive tone.
The guitar features all of the Reverend attributes: korina body, locking tuners, and our celebrated Reverend neck. It's only available through December, so order one today before they're gone!
Read more: Reverend Bolt-on Series Buckshot
Specifications:
- Body: Semi-hollow with 6mm solid maple flat top on korina, and 'shooting star' f-hole. Black back and sides with cream binding. 18 x 14-5/8 x 1-3/4-inches
- Pickups: Three Reverend P-90s, output/tone calibrated for each position. Hum cancelling when combined
- Neck: Glued-on, one-piece korina, tilt-back headstock
- Truss rod: Dual-action, access at headstock
- Scale: 24-3/4 inches
- Fingerboard: Rosewood, 12-inch radius, single-layer binding, pearloid block inlays
- Frets: 22 medium jumbo
- Neck profile: Medium oval
- Nut: 1-11/16 inches (42.86 mm) width, graphite
- Tuners: Reverend Pin-Lock Tuners
- Bridge: TOM w/ roller saddles, and Bigsby B70 tremolo
- Controls: Custom volume, tone and bass contour
- Strings: 10-46
- MSRP: $1199
Information taken from official press release, for more visit Reverend Guitars
