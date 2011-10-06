Steve Jobs 1955-2011: musicians pay tribute

Music stars were quick to react to the news of Steve Jobs' death last night. © Kimberly White/Corbis

Steve Jobs was a transformative human being who wanted the world to "think different." Over the years, through his inventions and innovations, he helped change the way we make and listen to music - in addition to how we communicate with one another.

When news of Jobs' death hit last night, members of the music community took to social media to pay their heartfelt respects. What follows are some of their messages:

Snoop Dogg: "rip steve jobs. rest in peace homie."

Taylor Swift: "I never met Steve Jobs, but I always wanted to. What a tragic loss. I can't believe it. About to call my family and tell them I love them."

Trent Reznor: "Thanks for the tools, the inspiration, the possibilities… Miss you already Steve."

Mick Jagger: "RIP Steve Jobs."

Coldplay: "We are so sad to hear about the passing of Steve Jobs. In all of our encounters with him he was such a lovely man, and always so humble…about his incredible talents. Like all of the people he knew, and the millions of others he didn't, we will miss him."

Guns N Roses: "When people say it's not about the possessions but how you're remembered - they are talking about people like Steve Jobs. RIP."

Joe Satriani: "R.I.P. Steve Jobs. I bet you're busy right now revolutionizing and redesigning the afterlife for all of us to enjoy when our time comes."

Nicki Minaj: "Contributed so much to this generation & beyond. RIP Steve Jobs."

Questlove: "Adopted. DropOut. FontLover. LSDlover. Dreamer. Innovator. Fired from his own Apple 1ce. Pixarlogist. 338 PATENTS! philanthropist. #JOBS."

The homepage of the Apple website, as it appeared minutes after the death of Steve Jobs was announced. © Mike Kemp/In Pictures/Corbis

Josh Groban: "Such a sad day, I can trace my apple memories to the IIC when i was a kid. RIP."

Bumblefoot: "RIP Steve Jobs."

Kenny Wayne Shepherd: "RIP Steve Jobs. What an inspiration. People can only dream of touching as many people's lives as you have. God bless."

Will.i.am: "#youchangetheworld we lost a great innovator…steve jobs designed a whole new world… he will be missed …"

P Diddy: "RIP to one of my HEROS Steve Jobs!!! You's a Bad Mother fucka! 4real. Changed the game. Thanks for dreaming So BIG!!! #ripSteveJobs."

Sebastian Bach: "RIP Steve Jobs. Thanks for allowing me to put my whole CD collection in my pocket. You have made air travel a lot more fun among other things."

Swizz Beatz: "RIPS STEVE JOBS THE GREAT! HE CHANGED OUR WORLD IN MANY WAYS NOW HE IS GOING 2 ANOTHER WORLD OF GREATNESS I GUESS HE GRADUATED WITH HONORS."

Bret Michaels: "First, I must express my deepest condolences to Steve's wife, Laurene, his family and friends. He showed great strength and perseverance through his illness and continued to be an innovator all the while remaining positive while fighting his battle with cancer. I can only thank Steve for his innovation, inspiration and creativity while touching all of our lives in some way shape or form. Again, my condolences. He will be missed."

Blink-182: "RIP Steve Jobs. Thanks for everything that you have done for the music business and the world."

Tommy Lee: "RIP Mr. Jobs! Excuse me… Mr. Incredible!"

Wes Borland: "I feel stupid, but I have to say it: What an impact Steve Jobs has had on my life. My iPhone may just be the most useful tool I own. Bummer."