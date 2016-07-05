Slipknot's Mick Thomson joins Jackson Guitars

In the latest signing switch-up to rock the guitar world, metal's most terrifying axeman, Slipknot's Mick Thomson, has signed up with Jackson Guitars.

Parting ways with Ibanez - with whom the guitarist had a number of MTM signature models - Mick can now be seen wielding custom Jackson's Double Rhoads and Soloist guitars onstage.

I grew up in awe of the few Custom Shop instruments that came in to my local guitar shop in my early teens

"I'm immensely proud to be a part of the Jackson family," says Mick. "I grew up in awe of the few Custom Shop instruments that came in to my local guitar shop in my early teens. They hung behind the counter, away from the rest of the inventory. They seemed to cost more than I thought I could ever afford. To have one then would have been a dream.

"After saving for several years after high school, I was finally able to take out a loan and placed an order for a custom King V. It was my perfect guitar. Charcoal metallic grey, black hardware, Floyd Rose tremolo, shark tooth inlays and an active pickup circuit. I used it for everything up to, and including, our first record. I cherished it too much to bring on tour and risk damage or theft, and that's where we parted ways for a while (but never being out of reach at home).

"I'm very excited to be playing the guitars I loved so much growing up and getting to work with the master builders that make up the Jackson Custom Shop is amazing. They were the original company that would make you whatever you wanted, all to your specs.

Every detail is perfection. I'm proud to be here

"And they still do. My new custom Double Rhoads and Soloist models are incredible. They sound massive. Every detail is perfection. I'm proud to be here."

Thompson joins Gus G, who left ESP for Jackson last month, while Mastodon's Bill Kelliher recently switched from Gibson to ESP. All change, please…