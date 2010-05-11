Slash UK tour dates announced

Slash at the 2nd Annual Revolver Golden Gods Awards, April 2010 / Image © Jared Milgrim/Corbis

To coincide with the release of his solo album this month, Slash has just announced a series of UK and EIRE dates around his previously announced Download Festival appearance.

Dates confirmed so far are:

Sun 13 June: Download Festival, UK

Sun 27 June: Glastonbury Festival, UK

Tues 29 June: Vicar Street, Dublin, EIRE

Wed 30 June: Mandela Hall, Belfast, UK

Thurs 1 July: Picture House, Edinburgh, UK

Sat 3 July: Manchester Academy, UK

Sun 4 July: Wireless Festival UK

Tickets go on sale at 9.00am GMT tomorrow (Wednesday 12 May 2010). Check local box offices for ticket prices and booking information (subject to booking fee).