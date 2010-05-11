Slash UK tour dates announced

Slash at the 2nd Annual Revolver Golden Gods Awards, April 2010 / Image © Jared Milgrim/Corbis
To coincide with the release of his solo album this month, Slash has just announced a series of UK and EIRE dates around his previously announced Download Festival appearance.
Dates confirmed so far are:
Sun 13 June: Download Festival, UK
Sun 27 June: Glastonbury Festival, UK
Tues 29 June: Vicar Street, Dublin, EIRE
Wed 30 June: Mandela Hall, Belfast, UK
Thurs 1 July: Picture House, Edinburgh, UK
Sat 3 July: Manchester Academy, UK
Sun 4 July: Wireless Festival UK
Tickets go on sale at 9.00am GMT tomorrow (Wednesday 12 May 2010). Check local box offices for ticket prices and booking information (subject to booking fee).