Six of the best: modern retro electrics

PRS’s relatively affordable USA S2 line’s Vela could just be the company’s coolest model yet.

Vintage Cherry finish, dots instead of bird markers, and a Tele-esque plate-style bridge contrast with the advanced electrics, which include a new Type D single coil, treble-bleed cap and coil-split switch on the bridge Starla Treble pickup.

We said: “It’s a Rickenbacker, Gretsch, Dano... and quite a few others all rolled into one. A superb rhythm guitar but equally good for those crunchy SG-meets-Telecaster gnarly leads.”

