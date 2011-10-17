Shortlists announced for best music making gear of the year

Whether it's guitars, controllers, drums, DAWs, synths or amps that float your boat, 2011 has been another amazing year for gear releases - so we asked you to help choose the best in the annual MIA Music Awards, in association with MusicRadar and your favourite music making magazines.

We've been looking for the best music-making gear of the past twelve months. Guitarist, Total Guitar, Guitar Techniques, Computer Music, Future Music and Rhythm magazine all asked for you votes to help crown the top products of the year.

Those of votes have been used to whittle down shortlists which will go forward to the MIA Awards ceremony on 30 November 2011, where the winners of each category will be revealed.

The shortlists, in no particular order, are as follows:

MusicRadar Music Making App of the Year

Moog Filtatron

Blip Interactive NanoStudio

Peavey AmpKit

Wizdom Music SampleWiz

IK Multimedia AmpliTube

Apple GarageBand for iPad

Wizdom Music MorphWiz

Korg iMS-20

Future Music Music Hardware of the Year

Native Instruments Traktor S4

Moog Slim Phatty

Roland Jupiter-80

Korg Kronos

UAD2 Satellite

Nord Stage 2

Teenage Engineering OP-1

Yamaha Mox 6/8



Guitarist Electric Guitar of the Year

Fender Road Worn '72 Telecaster Custom

Gibson Les Paul Studio 60s Tribute

Suhr Guthrie Govan SN

James Tyler Variax JTV-69

PRS Studio

Epiphone Joe Bonamassa Les Paul Goldtop

Manson MA-2

Fender Black Top Stratocaster HH



Total Guitar Amplifier of the Year

Fender Super-Sonic Twin

Blackstar HT1-R

Orange Dark Terror

Engl Gigmaster 15 Head

Mesa Boogie TA15

Vox VT20+

Marshall YJM100

Vox Lil' Night Train



Computer Music Music Software of the Year

Rob Papen Punch

Cakewalk Sonar X1

FabFilter Pro-L

Avid Pro Tools 9

Propellerhead Reason 5

u-he ACE

Cakewalk Z3TA+2

Steinberg Cubase 6

Rhythm Percussion Product of the Year

Pearl E-Pro Live electronic drum kit

Tama Speed Cobra bass drum pedals

Roland SPD-30 (Octapad)

DW Performance Series kit

Roland TD-9KX2 electronic drum kit

Yamaha Club Custom kit

Natal Bubinga drums

Alesis DM10 Pro electronic drum kit



Guitar Techniques Acoustic Guitar of the Year

Tanglewood TW70HSR-B

Taylor Mini

Martin D15

Faith FV Venus

Yamaha CPX1200

Patrick James Eggle Parlour

Martin 00015

Vintage VE2000GG Gordon Giltrap signature