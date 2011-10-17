Shortlists announced for best music making gear of the year

Whether it's guitars, controllers, drums, DAWs, synths or amps that float your boat, 2011 has been another amazing year for gear releases - so we asked you to help choose the best in the annual MIA Music Awards, in association with MusicRadar and your favourite music making magazines.
We've been looking for the best music-making gear of the past twelve months. Guitarist, Total Guitar, Guitar Techniques, Computer Music, Future Music and Rhythm magazine all asked for you votes to help crown the top products of the year.
Those of votes have been used to whittle down shortlists which will go forward to the MIA Awards ceremony on 30 November 2011, where the winners of each category will be revealed.
The shortlists, in no particular order, are as follows:
MusicRadar Music Making App of the Year
Moog Filtatron
Blip Interactive NanoStudio
Peavey AmpKit
Wizdom Music SampleWiz
IK Multimedia AmpliTube
Apple GarageBand for iPad
Wizdom Music MorphWiz
Korg iMS-20
Future Music Music Hardware of the Year
Native Instruments Traktor S4
Moog Slim Phatty
Roland Jupiter-80
Korg Kronos
UAD2 Satellite
Nord Stage 2
Teenage Engineering OP-1
Yamaha Mox 6/8
Guitarist Electric Guitar of the Year
Fender Road Worn '72 Telecaster Custom
Gibson Les Paul Studio 60s Tribute
Suhr Guthrie Govan SN
James Tyler Variax JTV-69
PRS Studio
Epiphone Joe Bonamassa Les Paul Goldtop
Manson MA-2
Fender Black Top Stratocaster HH
Total Guitar Amplifier of the Year
Fender Super-Sonic Twin
Blackstar HT1-R
Orange Dark Terror
Engl Gigmaster 15 Head
Mesa Boogie TA15
Vox VT20+
Marshall YJM100
Vox Lil' Night Train
Computer Music Music Software of the Year
Rob Papen Punch
Cakewalk Sonar X1
FabFilter Pro-L
Avid Pro Tools 9
Propellerhead Reason 5
u-he ACE
Cakewalk Z3TA+2
Steinberg Cubase 6
Rhythm Percussion Product of the Year
Pearl E-Pro Live electronic drum kit
Tama Speed Cobra bass drum pedals
Roland SPD-30 (Octapad)
DW Performance Series kit
Roland TD-9KX2 electronic drum kit
Yamaha Club Custom kit
Natal Bubinga drums
Alesis DM10 Pro electronic drum kit
Guitar Techniques Acoustic Guitar of the Year
Tanglewood TW70HSR-B
Taylor Mini
Martin D15
Faith FV Venus
Yamaha CPX1200
Patrick James Eggle Parlour
Martin 00015
Vintage VE2000GG Gordon Giltrap signature