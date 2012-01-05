Rock Guitar Heroes on sale now!

Rock Guitar Heroes is a unique collection of interviews and profiles from the makers of Guitarist magazine.

Featuring new material alongside classic interviews originally published in Guitarist, Total Guitar and Guitar Techniques, Rock Guitar Heroes traces the roots of rock music back to early amplified blues and highlights the most influential guitarists at the forefront of the genre.

Included is a mouth-watering gallery of the electric guitars that have helped to forge the sound of rock music over the years, plus the Top 50 Guitar Solos of All Time as originally voted by Guitarist readers.

Find out more and order your copy.