Red Hot Chili Peppers giving away free live EP now

Flea, Anthony Kiedis and the rest of the Red Hot Chili Peppers have a bargain for you

Give it away, give it away, give it away now - so go the lyrics to a certain song by the Red Hot Chili Peppers. And true to their words, the band are offering - right at this one hot minute - a five-song live EP as a free download.

Recorded during their 2011 European tour, the tracks on the EP include Give It Away, If You Have To Ask, Dani California, Look Around and Monarchy Of Roses.

The Chili Peppers just kicked off a rescheduled US tour (pushed back after Anthony Kiedis underwent surgery to remove a crushed sesamoid bone and repair a detached flexor tendon in his foot), which will include a stop in Cleveland on 15 April when they're inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

This summer, the band will play an open-air concert at Knebworth Park, Stevenage on 23 June.