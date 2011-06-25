Radiohead DO play secret Glastonbury set

Just a very quick Glastonbury update for you... Despite our vague scepticism yesterday, it turns out Radiohead did show up and play a secret show at Glastonbury last night.

The band performed a short set on the Park Stage at 8pm yesterday, focusing heavily on material from recent album The King Of Limbs along with tracks from 2008's In Rainbows. A huge crowd turned up to see the band, and we've spoken to a good number of people who failed to get close enough to hear, let alone see, their set in the mad crush.

Fortunately, someone has already been nice enough to post footage on YouTube. Check out the band performing below.