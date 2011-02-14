Radiohead announce new studio album The King Of Limbs

Radiohead have announced The King Of Limbs, a brand new studio album set for release on Saturday 19 February.

Fans have been given the ultimate Valentine's Day gift by Thom Yorke and co, with the promise that the much-anticipated follow-up to 2007's stunning In Rainbows LP will hit their stereos and iPods as early as this coming weekend.

Following the controversial 'pay what you want' pricing strategy used on In Rainbows, Radiohead have again broken with conventional record release models, but this time the prices are fixed.

You can pre-order King Of Limbs here, with the LP available in 'Newspaper Album' and digital only formats. UK prices start at £6.

Full details of the presale packages as detailed on the band's official website are as follows:

Newspaper Album

Two clear 10-inch vinyl records in a purpose-built record sleeve.

A compact disc.

Many large sheets of artwork, 625 tiny pieces of artwork and a full-colour piece of oxo-degradeable plastic to hold it all together.

The Newspaper Album comes with a digital download that is compatible with all good digital media players.

The Newspaper Album will be shipped on Monday 9 May 2011 you can, however, enjoy the download on Saturday 19 February 2011.

Shipping is included in the prices shown.

One lucky owner of the digital version of The King Of Limbs, purchased from this website, will receive a signed two track 12-inch vinyl.

Newspaper Album + MP3: £30

Newspaper Album + WAV: £33

Digital only

MP3 version is a 320K constant bit rate file.

WAV version is a full CD quality uncompressed digital audio file.

One lucky owner of the digital version of The King Of Limbs, purchased from this website, will receive a signed two track 12-inch vinyl.

MP3: £6

WAV: £9

Visit MusicRadar.com on Monday 21 February for the full track-by-track review of The King Of Limbs, Radiohead's brand new 2011 studio album.