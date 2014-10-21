Put the tone of any tube amp in a plugin with Bias Desktop

Positive Grid has launched Bias Desktop, which it's billing as as a "groundbreaking" guitar amp modeller that, with its Amp Matching technology, can put the tone of any tube amplifier into a plugin.

Amp Matching is said to be based on a collection of underlying technologies that analyse and compare an existing Bias amp model with the sound of any tube amp and its corresponding cabinet and mic. Using "tonal compensation and enhancement," the existing model is then adjusted to match the target amp.

New amp models can be shared via the ToneCloud, which also enables you to download models created by other users. Positive Grid says that it's working with artists and engineers, who it hopes will create custom amp models for the platform.

"Instead of providing a fixed number of amp models, Bias Desktop represents an entire new concept on guitar sound: guitar players can now virtually design their own amps, using Amp Matching Technology to capture their golden tube amplifiers," says Bias Product Manager Calvin Abel.

Bias Desktop is available now. The standard version costs $99 and comes with 36 customisable amp models and access to ToneCloud, while the Professional version adds the Amp Matching technology and gives you additional presets and expansion packs. Both models can sync with the iOS version of Bias.

Find out more on the Positive Grid website.

Bias Desktop features