PRS unveils luxurious Lotus Knot Custom 24 guitar

We've seen some outstanding instruments in PRS Private Stock's 2016 Guitar of the Month programme, but October's entry takes it right back to the instrument that started the company in 1985, with a Lotus Knot take on the classic Custom 24.

The model takes its name from the pearl inlays that adorn the ebony fingerboard, while a Sage Glow Smoked Burst-finished curly maple top on African ribbon mahogany continues the theme.

A green ripple abalone Private Stock Eagle with mother of pearl outlines and 'October' engraved banner embellishes the headstock veneer, while PRS's tremolo system, Phase III locking tuners and 58/15 LT treble and bass humbuckers are also onboard.

Only 20 of these guitars will be made for October 2016, and we'd wager they won't be cheap…

