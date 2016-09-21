PRS strikes gold with highly limited 24-fret McCarty Singlecut Trem guitar

PRS guitars are known for their sometimes lavish finishes, but this gold leaf-covered 24-fret McCarty Singlecut Trem might just take the biscuit.

Based on a one-off guitar built for Carlos Santana, September's Private Stock Guitar of the Month features a Gold Leaf finish with high-gloss nitro top coat.

Each instrument includes 25-30 pieces of 23k Gold Leaf per curly maple top, which are hand-applied by Private Stock director Paul Miles.

Like Santana's version, this McCarty offers a 24.5" scale length neck with 24 frets and a PRS vibrato, as well as a custom-wound, hotter 58/15 treble pickup.

Elsewhere, the guitar boasts an African ribbon mahogany back, Madagascar rosewood fingerboard, plus a gold mother-of-pearl Private Stock eagle with engraved 'September' banner across the headstock.

Just 20 of these guitars will be made, so you'd better act fast if you want to go for gold. Although we'd wager all that bling means the price tag will reach into the tens of thousands in any currency...