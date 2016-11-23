PRS SE Chris Robertson signature guitar receives new Kentucky Blueburst finish

Black Stone Cherry main man Chris Robertson played a blinder when he developed his signature Singlecut model with PRS - just take a look at our review - so we're pleased to see it return with a new finish, Kentucky Blueburst.

Just 300 of the signature guitars will be made, which otherwise boasts the same specs are the guitarist's European-exclusive Black Stone Cherry Burst original, including the US PRS 57/08 and SE Soapbar pickup combo.

Elsewhere, the guitar boasts a bevelled maple top on mahogany body, with a 22-fret 24.5" neck packing PRS's Wide Fat profile.

"I was torn between blue and red for my guitar. Now I have my absolute favourite colour on my signature guitar!" enthuses Chris. "Ain't she a beauty!"

That she is. The PRS SE Chris Robertson is available now for £995/€1,195.