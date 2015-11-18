PRS aims low, hits target with SE 277 and SE 277 Semi Hollow Soapbar Baritone guitars

PRS has long had an electric baritone among its ranks - Mike Mushok's now-discontinued SE model - but for anyone who'd rather not be affiliated with Stand, the company has now launched a pair of new baritones: the SE 277 and SE 277 Semi-Hollow Soapbar.

Tuned B to B and packing a 27.7-inch scale length, both guitars are primed for big low-end straight from the factory.

Aside from the Semi-Hollow's f-hole, the pickups divide the two models: the 277 solid packs a pair of high-output Tone Furnace humbuckers (as seen in Marty Friedman's SE model), while the Semi-Hollow includes two SE Soapbar pickups for a lower-output flavour.

Both guitars feature a beveled maple top with flame maple veneer on a mahogany body, plus a 22-fret maple neck with rosewood fingerboard; a PRS-designed plate-style bridge and PRS-designed tuners round off the spec.

Available finishes for the SE 277 include Black Cherry and Tobacco Sunburst, while you can pick the 277 Semi-Hollow up in Gray Black and Vintage Sunburst.

The PRS SE 277 Semi-Hollow Soapbar is available in Europe now, with the SE 277 expected February 2016 - both guitars are £795/€1,149.PRS has more details.