Positive Grid releases BIAS Amp Standalone

With its Amp Match technology and bundled HD amp models, Positive Grid's BIAS Amp plugin has won acclaim from guitarists the world over, and the company has now released the amp modeller as a standalone app for Mac and PC.

So, that means no need to load up your DAW to design amps or access the ToneCloud, but the software does include MIDI and automation support for real-time control over amp parameters.

BIAS Amp Standalone is available now in Standard ($99) and Pro ($199) incarnations, and as a free update for BIAS Amp plugin users.