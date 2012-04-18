Next Gibson Tech Talk for London on 1 May

The next instalment of Gibson's Tech Talk series is set to take place on Tuesday 1 May at the Gibson Guitar Studio (29-35 Rathbone Street, London).

The sessions offer players the chance to sit down with some of the UK's leading session musicians, aka The All Stars Collective, and take part in a wide-ranging Q&A on all aspects of guitar-playing, including technique, tone and gear issues.

You can watch the video from the last Gibson Tech Talk above. Attendees will also be given the opportunity to test-drive some Epiphone guitars and an Epiphone-branded T-shirt.

Head to www.facebook.com/GibsonGuitarUK and leave your name in the comments thread under the Gibson Tech Talk post to get your name on the list.