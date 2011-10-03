New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (October 2011)
Fender American Vintage '69 Telecaster Thinline (£1991)
Verdict:
"The best-yet production version of a now-classic Tele, with excellent vintage detail and sounds."
4.5 out of 5
Read the Guitarist Fender American Vintage '69 Telecaster Thinline review
Gibson Firebird X (£3299)
Verdict:
"While we applaud anyone trying to push the electric guitar forwards, we seriously wonder if the Firebird X is the future of electric guitar, especially at this price."
3.5 out of 5
Fender Graham Coxon Telecaster (£718)
Verdict:
"A long overdue homage to one of the UK's more interesting guitar players – a Tele to forge some sonic mayhem."
4 out of 5
DigiTech Whammy DT (£289)
Verdict:
"The best Whammy pedal so far? We think so. If you've ever fancied giving one a go, the time is now."
4.5
4.5 out of 5
Read the Guitarist DigiTech Whammy DT review
Rasmus Standard S100 (£899)
Verdict:
"This is a stripped-down, serious tool for amateurs and pros alike."
4.5 out of 5
Fender '70s Precision Bass (£1102)
Verdict:
"Undeniably attractive, the appeal of this over any of the other Precision models lies in its looks and excellent feel."
4.5
4.5 out of 5
Read the Guitarist Fender '70s Precision Bass review
ESP LTD SnakeByte (£1199)
Verdict:
"A pure metal beast, this brings Hetfield's axe closer to the masses."
4.5 out of 5
Read the Guitarist ESP LTD SnakeByte review
Grosh Guitars ElectraJet (£2199)
Verdict:
"Far from a copy but infused with Fender flavour, the ElectraJet is superbly executed with great sounds, highly detailed build and loads of options. Join the queue…"
4.5 out of 5
Fender American Vintage '72 Telecaster Thinline (£1919)
Verdict:
"With street prices already around £1.5k this updated blast from the past remains a powerful draw."
4.5 out of 5
Read the Guitarist Fender American Vintage '72 Telecaster Thinline review
Aria Retro-1532 (£249)
Verdict:
"Individual styling combines with a performance that belies the economy-conscious status of this retro revival."
4 out of 5
Rasmus Modern M200 (£899)
Verdict:
"An '80s rock monster, but with some fantastic vintage single-coil tones on offer, too."
4.5 out of 5
Crafter CB-Rose Plus (£749.99)
Verdict:
"A well-made and visually different guitar that proves to be a versatile electro option."
3.5 out of 5
Strymon Lex (£279)
Verdict:
"If you're looking for an extremely natural-sounding rotary speaker emulation in a decent-sized stompbox, you'll find it in the Lex."
4.5 out of 5
Read the Guitarist Strymon Lex review
Godin Shifter 4 (£1050)
Verdict:
"If you want something that feels, looks and sounds a little different yet has an air of 'rightness' about it, then this Godin as an excellent choice."
4.5 out of 5
Read the Guitarist Godin Shifter 4 review
Zoom G3 (£190)
Verdict:
"The most practical multi-FX pedal around for under (£200 -quality sounds and loads of ways to use them."
4.5 out of 5
Read the Guitarist Zoom G3 review
Verdict:
4.5 out of 5
Read the Guitarist Tech 21 RotoChoir review
Schecter TSH-1 (£539)
Verdict:
"The latest incarnation of the TSH-1 is a gene-splicing experiment that has paid off big time."
4 out of 5
Read the Total Guitar Schecter TSH-1 review
MXR ZW90 Wdyle Phase (£134)
Verdict:
4 out of 5
Read the Total Guitar MXR ZW90 Wdyle Phase review
Tech 21 Boost Chorus (£199)
Verdict:
"This is one seriously versatile chorus pedal, it's certainly rich and smooth - but we can't decide whether it's manly…"
4 out of 5
Read the Guitarist Tech 21 Boost Chorus review
Schecter Solo 6 Standard (£549)
Verdict:
"The Solo 6 Standard combines classic looks with a touch of individuality and a tonal range that will cover everything from blues through to thrash."
4 out of 5
Read the Guitarist Schecter Solo 6 Standard review
Schecter S-1 Custom (£679)
Verdict:
"Unless you're a true brand loyalist you should check out what Schecter is doing in the mid-range sector before you fork out for a budget US-brand guitar."
4 out of 5
Read the Guitarist Schecter S-1 Custom review
Schecter TSH-1 (£539)
Verdict:
"One of the best affordable retro-style guitars available. Looks, tones, playability – it's the whole package."
4 out of 5
Read the Guitarist Schecter TSH-1 review
T-Rex Tonebug Sensewah (£155)
Verdict:
"A pedal that will let you get funky."
4 out of 5
Larivée L-02 (£799)
Verdict:
"How can you look a gift horse in the mouth? Time to flash the cash, we say."
4.5
4.5 out of 5
Read the Guitarist Larivée L-02 review
Egnater Tweaker 88 (£799)
Verdict:
"Like the Tweaker 15, this is another great amp from Egnater that's destined for future classic status."
4.5
4.5 out of 5
Read the Guitarist Egnater Tweaker 88 review
Washburn WCD18CE (£210)
Verdict:
"An interesting alternative to a 'regular' shaped dreadnought that proves to be a capable electro."
3.5 out of 5