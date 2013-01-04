New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (January 2013)
Yamaha THR5A
Every month, MusicRadar's industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.
We've collated the latest guitars, amps, pedals, recorders and interfaces to have fallen under the watchful eyes of Computer Music, Future Music, Rhythm, Total Guitar and Guitarist's test teams.
All the gear on show here was originally reviewed in Guitarist issue 362, Total Guitar issue 235, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team.
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The THR5A might be the coolest, most useful piece of kit for the electro-acoustic musician released in 2012."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha THR5A
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 362)
BUY: Yamaha THR5A currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Logjam Prolog
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Our foot says it's a much more comfortable foot-stomp than the Logarhythm. Tonally, it's pretty similar to our ears, if perhaps more consistent. Now where's that diddley bow?"
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Logjam Prolog
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 362)
Zoom G3X
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"For just £20 more, the addition of the treadle increases the sonic versatility of the already handy G3 by a far greater proportion than the extra outlay suggests."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Zoom G3X
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 362)
BUY: Zoom G3X currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Black Knight CST-10 electric guitar
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A Strat-o-like with a twist, the Black Knight has decent sounds and enough individuality to make it a real contender in the budget market."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Black Knight CST-10 electric guitar
BUY: Black Knight CST-10 electric guitar currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
Gear4Music SCG-1E-NT
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Despite its disappointing fretwork, there's more to the SCG-1E-NT than its unassuming body would have you believe. Give it a go and let the sounds do the talking - you could do a lot worse for the money."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gear4Music SCG-1E-NT
BUY Gear4Music SCG-1E-NT currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
Yamaha THR10X
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The THR hits the spot for metal tones, home use and recording - check it out now."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha THR10X
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 362)
BUY: Yamaha THR10X currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
HK Audio Lucas Nano 300
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"As long as you have your specific EQ and effects covered, the Nano 300 is a tonesome and versatile small gig solution."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: HK Audio Lucas Nano 300
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 362)
BUY: HK Audio Lucas Nano 300 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Full Compass
PRS 408 Maple Top
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It may not be the only PRS guitar to offer humbucking and single-coil sounds, but the 408 is the best yet."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS 408 Maple Top
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 362)
BUY PRS 408 Maple Top currently available from:
US: Sweetwater
Fender American Vintage '52 Telecaster
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"You don't know what a Telecaster should sound like if you've never auditioned an American-made or Custom Shop '52-type reissue."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender American Vintage '52 Telecaster
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 362)
BUY: Fender American Vintage '52 Telecaster currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Takamine P3DC
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A well-made and finished electro, perfectly capable of meeting the needs of a demanding gigging musician"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Takamine P3DC
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 362)
BUY: Takamine P3DC currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann
US: Sweetwater
Gear4Music Dreadnought 12-string electro-acoustic guitar
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This is a decent sounding and playing instrument. You'll need to give some attention to the setup and frets, but the Gear4Music dreadnought 12-string electro-acoustic still provides excellent value for money."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gear4Music Dreadnought 12-string electro-acoustic guitar
BUY Gear4Music Dreadnought 12-string electro-acoustic guitar currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
Fender American Vintage '58 Telecaster
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Those looking for an thinner Tele sound and/or a manageable neck will find much to enjoy here."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender American Vintage '58 Telecaster
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 362)
BUY: Fender American Vintage '58 Telecaster currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Fender American Vintage '56 Stratocaster
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Of course there are playability compromises, but Fender has succeeded in its mission to create the most faithful reproduction of a vintage Strat yet - these tiny spec and finish details really do add up to a fundamentally different playing experience."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender American Vintage '56 Stratocaster
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 362)
BUY: Fender American Vintage '56 Stratocaster currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
SubZero GT260 120W DSP guitar amp stack
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"You get a lot of power for your money - 120 watts is not to be sniffed at, and it's more than you're likely to find elsewhere at this price. Add to that the sheer cool factor of having two amp cabinets, and it's clear that the GT260 has got real appeal."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: SubZero GT260 120W DSP guitar amp stack
BUY SubZero GT260 120W DSP guitar amp stack currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
Gear4Music Metal J II
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Sub-£150 for a guitar including a Floyd Rose whammy is impressive, but you'll have to factor in the additional cost of a trip to the luthier to sort out the intonation. Even so, this is a guitar worth considering."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gear4Music Metal J II
BUY Gear4Music Metal J II currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
Gear4Music Electric-GB guitar
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you're after a singlecut then this is a good starting point, and there's no denying the Gear4Music Electric-GB is great value for money, but there are set-up issues that need to be addressed before this can be considered a serious contender. Take a look at the competition and see how they compare before you take the plunge."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gear4Music Electric-GB guitar
BUY Gear4Music Electric-GB guitar currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
Takamine P1JC-12
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An excellent all-round 12-string electro that's worthy of a place on any £1k shortlist."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Takamine P1JC-12
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 362)
BUY: Takamine P1JC-12 currently available from:
UK: Thomann
US: Sweetwater
Fender American Vintage '59 Stratocaster
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Outside of tracking down a good vintage example or visiting the Custom Shop, this guitar is the most authentic vintage-style Stratocaster available on the planet, bar none."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender American Vintage '59 Stratocaster
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 362)
BUY: Fender American Vintage '59 Stratocaster currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Belcat Three-pedal guitar effects pack
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The quality is good, the sound is good, and you get three for the price. What's not to like about this great vintage pedal offering from Belcat."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Belcat Three-pedal guitar effects pack
BUY Belcat Three-pedal guitar effects pack currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
ESP Eclipse-I CTM Vibrato
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Bigsby might alienate ESP's metal fanbase but the retro appointments have transformed the Eclipse into a modern classic."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: ESP Eclipse-I CTM Vibrato
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 362)
BUY: ESP Eclipse-I CTM Vibrato currently available from:
UK: DV247
Fender American Vintage '64 Telecaster
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Classic tones meet playable design. In our opinion, it's the best of Fender's new American Vintage Teles."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender American Vintage '64 Telecaster
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 362)
BUY: Fender American Vintage '64 Telecaster currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Takamine P3FCN
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Does what it says on the tin - a very competent stage guitar with a well-balanced acoustic sound that will record very nicely, too."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Takamine P3FCN
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 362)
BUY: Takamine P3FCN currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann
US: Sweetwater
Fender American Vintage '65 Stratocaster
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Beautiful, compelling and endlessly desirable - hats off to Fender for going to such great lengths to retool and re-spec its already good American Vintage range from the ground up."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender American Vintage '65 Stratocaster
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 362)
BUY: Fender American Vintage '65 Stratocaster currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
LTD EC-401VF
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"You can hardly move for mid-range LP clones these days but the EC-401VF offers more tonal satisfaction than most."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: LTD EC-401VF
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 362)
BUY LTD EC-401VF currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | DV247
Fender American Vintage '65 Jazzmaster
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Want unparalleled versatility? There's a guitar called a Strat for that. But as effective as a good Strat can be, sometimes it's refreshing to play and hear something a little different."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender American Vintage '65 Jazzmaster
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 362)
BUY Fender American Vintage '65 Jazzmaster currently available from:
UK: Andertons | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater
Ampeg Portaflex PF-500
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Small head, big Ampeg sound - with plenty of tonal variation"
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ampeg Portaflex PF-500
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 362)
BUY Amped Portaflex PF-500 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Fender American Vintage '65 Jaguar
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This Jag rewards a cultured, cerebral approach. It's about what you choose to play, how you attack, and working with, not against, the guitar's personality."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender American Vintage '65 Jaguar
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 362)
BUY Fender American Vintage '65 Jaguar currently available from:
UK: Andertons | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Full Compass
Bass Centre 'Wyman' Bass
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Wyman still uses his unique original but this fretted replica has more universal appeal. It retains the look and general sound but is far more appropriate for today's players."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Bass Centre 'Wyman' Bass
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 362)
BUY Bass Centre 'Wyman' Bass currently available from:
UK: Andertons
PRS SE Tremonti Custom
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The SE Tremonti Custom is one hell of a guitar, not just for Tremonti fans but anyone who's interested in a slick shreddable single-cut that doesn't resort to the excesses of design that can often plague more 'metal' guitars."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS SE Tremonti Custom
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 235)
BUY PRS SE Tremonti Custom currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater
LTD GL-200K
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The GL-200K is a fan's guitar with a super-playable neck. And when you have a guitar emblazoned with a graphic that looks like a screengrab of an 8-bit computer game, it's not going to be to everyone's taste."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: LTD GL-200K
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 235)
BUY LTD GL-200K currenlty available from:
UK: Andertons Music
US: Sweetwater
Sterling By Music Man SUB AX3
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The AX3 is a joy to play, and we'd heartily recommend it for a beginner who wants to hone their chops on an quality value axe with an 80s vibe."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sterling By Music Man SUB AX3
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 235)
BUY Sterling By Music Man SUB AX3 currently available from:
UK: Andertons | Thomann
Mooer Pitch Box
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Serious pitch-shifters will want to invest in something more sophisticated, but if you're on a budget, you don't have much to lose with this crafty little box."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mooer Pitch Box
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 235)
BUY Mooer Pitch Box currently available from:
UK: Andertons | Gear4Music | DV247
Ibanez RG3XXV
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"When you consider the branded pickups, the satin-smooth Wizard III neck, and the Edge-Zero II vibrato - which, for our money, is one of the most stable and user-friendly on the market - the RG3XXV is very tough to beat."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ibanez RG3XXV
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 235)
Laney TI100
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If all you want to do is give it the full metal beans while perfecting your use of the 'diabolus in musica', you'll need a crowbar to wipe the ridiculous grin off your chops."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Laney TI100
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 235)
BUY Laney TI100 currently available from:
UK: Thomann
US: Full Compass
Electro-Harmonix Crying Tone wah
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Crying Tone sounds and feels great in use, but thanks to a few quirks, we reckon it runs the risk of frustrating rather than inspiring."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Electro-Harmonix Crying Tone wah
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 235)
BUY Electro-Harmonix Crying Tone Wah currently available from:
UK: Andertons | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Gear4Music Electric G-4 bass guitar and amp pack
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you're looking for a complete, basic, value-for-money package to get your bass playing off the ground, this is a good place to start."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gear4Music Electric G-4 bass guitar and amp pack
BUY Gear4Music Electric G-4 bass guitar and amp pack currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
RedSub BP80 bass combo
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"We like the RedSub BP80. There's plenty of bass end for your money and excellent sounds. We recommend you give it a go."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: RedSub BP80 bass combo
BUY RedSub BP80 bass combo currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
Gear4Music PGB-100 bass
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"With its great range of classic sounds and competitive price, the PGB-100 is definitely worth a look."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gear4Music PGB-100 bass
BUY Gear4Music PGB-100 bass currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
RedSub BT5110 500w bass amp
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Ricky Hatton of bass combos, RedSub's BT5110 packs a big punch into a small package. Add to that impressive sounds and a great price and you really ought to check it out."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: RedSub BT5110 500w bass amp
BUY RedSub BT5110 500w bass amp currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music