Review round-up: mid-priced cutaway electro-acoustic guitars

There are two things we need to know here: how we connect with the guitar unplugged, and how it performs plugged in.

We are old enough to remember a time not so long ago when buying a mid-priced electro was a trade-off, you often sacrificed the unplugged experience for the option of a preamp and being able to play live with it. We called it a ‘stage’ guitar. Thankfully, times have moved on and the Sigma proves just how far.

There’s a lot of control at your disposal with the Prefix Plus-T. Its electro tone is pretty zingy at flat levels, but it’s lively rather than quacky. Experimenting with the treble and brilliance controls with the contour editing proves to be responsive and underlines the versatility here.

Talking of Fishmans, the Fender’s less comprehensive Presys leaves us wanting more to partner that lovely neck. Sadly, the dreaded piezo quack rears its beak, perhaps accentuated by the mid-focused nature of the F-1030SCE, and while turning the EQ’s treble right down goes some way towards addressing it, fowl play is still lurking somewhere at the back.

While we’re on the subject of plastic, both Yamaha’s and Fender’s rather fiddly controls are not the most accessible for those of us with digits of a more sausagey lilt. Takamine’s sliders are better, but the GD20CE-NS has us thinking about those old ‘stage guitars’ again.

Compared to the resonant Sigma and Yamaha here, it sounds comparatively uninspiring unplugged, and its electro offering is solid, but less detailed, electro experience compared with the others. It cuts through well, but we soon wanted to dial a notch down from midnight on the treble dial to mellow abrasive highs. In comparison, the Yamaha’s heartier mids are reflected through our test acoustic combo, balancing well with the brightness, through the Adjustable Midrange Frequency control doesn’t seem to have much effect to our ears.