New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (February 2012)
Ibanez RG3250MZ (£1789)
Verdict:
"A true slice of eighties rock - this is a wonderful and fun guitar with which to escape these miserable times."
4 out of 5
Guild F-150R (£1054)
Verdict:
"Has the potential to be another fine Guild jumbo."
4 out of 5
Pigtronix Class A Boost (£99)
Verdict:
"One louder when you need it, classily delivered."
4 out of 5
Ibanez RGD2120Z (£1399)
Verdict:
"As an alternative to a baritone, this is a great option for truly crushing metal tones. It plays nicely and looks great too."
4 out of 5
Pigtronix Echolution (£395)
Verdict:
"It sounds great, but could you justify spending the best part of 400 quid on a box that has no memories to store your sounds?"
4 out of 5
Taylor Doyle Deluxe (£1119)
Verdict:
"Hugely versatile with strong visual attitude, the DDX is a great all-rounder for the performing, recording or serious practising musician… even if you've never heard of Doyle Dykes!"
4.5 out of 5
Pigtronix Philosopher's Tone (£129)
Verdict:
"Compression and distortion in one pedal? We'll certainly have some of that. A versatile addition to any pedalboard."
4.5 out of 5
ESP LTD M-330R (£625)
Verdict:
"As a metal guitar it's disappointing, but clean tones are decent."
3 out of 5
Guild F-130CE (£850)
Verdict:
"Desirable mid-size all-rounder electro sure to attract many takers."
4.5 out of 5
Ibanez RG870Z (£739)
Verdict:
"A genuinely impressive modern rock guitar, with a feel and tone that belies the rather attractive pricetag."
4.5 out of 5
Pigtronix EP-2 Envelope Phaser (£195)
Verdict:
"Conventional phasing meets off-the-wall funky weirdness in one box. Excellent."
4.5 out of 5
Guild D-125-12 (£634)
Verdict:
"Delightful, janglesome 12 that's bang on the money."
4.5 out of 5
Strymon TimeLine (£399)
Verdict:
"A do-it-all delay pedal, superb for studio and stage."
4.5 out of 5
Harmonic Design Super Chrome ($100)
Verdict:
"If you want a bigger sound from a Tele's neck pickup without getting the tools out, try this. We're glad we did."
4.5 out of 5
Boss BC-2 Combo Drive (£99)
Verdict:
"For some better than skin-deep retro action, this is well worth a gander."
4 out of 5
Squier J Mascis Jazzmaster (£430)
Verdict:
"An appealingly leftfield addition to the Squier stable."
4 out of 5
Randall Diavlo RD50H (£420)
Verdict:
"A very decent amp that'll belt out solid clean and crunchy sounds."
4 out of 5
Way Huge Ringworm (£179)
Verdict:
"A solid competitor to the Electro-Harmonix Ring Thing."
4 out of 5
Line 6 Mobile In Mobile POD
Verdict:
"A promising package dragged down by its various flaws."
3 out of 5
SKB FootNote Amplified Pedalboard (£179)
Verdict:
"A hybrid that doesn't quite come off."
3 out of 5
Carl Martin HeadRoom (£249)
Verdict:
"The smart way to get real spring reverb without buying a whole amp."
4.5 out of 5
ESP LTD EC-330 (£559)
Verdict:
"The EC is fine for cleans, but the metal tones let it down."
3 out of 5
Bogner Goldfinger 45 (£1999)
Verdict:
"The Goldfinger is one seriously versatile head - take it for a spin…"
4 out of 5
Hagstrom Viking Rex-Tone (£515)
Verdict:
"It looks the business and Elvis played one of its ancestors. What's not to love?"
5 out of 5
Bogner Barcelona (£1449)
Verdict:
"The Barcelona is a great example of a perfect niche-market amp - audition it."
4 out of 5
Tanglewood TW15H-E (£859)
Verdict:
"A picker-friendly dread with winning sounds and looks to match."
4.5 out of 5
Neo Instruments Ventilator (£379)
Verdict:
"One of the most realistic rotary speaker emulations we've seen - the next best thing to a real Leslie."
4 out of 5
Simon and Patrick Woodland Pro Spruce SG A3T (£870)
Verdict:
"Plainish looks but a versatile powerhouse when fired up."
4 out of 5
ESP LTD H-330NT (£529)
Verdict:
"Probably the best sounding guitar in the LTD 330 Series."
3.5 out of 5
Guitar Man Plug 'N' Play Lead With Delay (£17.95)
Verdict:
"For rock rhythm and solos alike, this is a great sounding unit - the best in the Plug 'N' Play range."
4 out of 5
Visual Sound Dual Tap Delay (£249)
Verdict:
"A fine piece of kit for occasional, old-school delayists."
4 out of 5
Coopersonic Germaniac Vintage Fuzz (£99)
Verdict:
"A fuzzbox that goes beyond the normal into sonic mania."
3.5 out of 5
IK Multimedia AmpliTube 3.7 & Custom Shop add-ons
Verdict:
"At 20 credits each (from €9, depending on how you buy credits) this has something to appeal to a variety of players for the price of a few pints."
4 out of 5
Fret-King Black Label Eclat DBC (£599)
Verdict:
"Anyone need a raw rock machine? This is it."
4 out of 5
