New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (February 2012)

A new six-string that evokes the heyday of '80s rock guitar

Every month MusicRadar's industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the world's best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.

This is a collection of electric and acoustic guitars, amps and effects - all of which have been tested meticulously by either Guitarist or Total Guitar in recent months and published on MusicRadar throughout January 2012.

Flick through this month's picks and follow the links to read each product's full review. First up, something eye-catching from Ibanez.

Verdict:

"A true slice of eighties rock - this is a wonderful and fun guitar with which to escape these miserable times."

4 out of 5

Read the Ibanez RG3250MZ review

BUY: Ibanez RG3250MZ currently available from:

UK: Gear4Music