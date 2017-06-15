Mixing Masterclass with Abbey Road Studios - Computer Music 245

Get this Issue Now

MIXING MASTERCLASS WITH ABBEY ROAD STUDIOS

This issue, it’s time to step inside the world’s most iconic studios for a behind-the-scenes, all-access experience like no other!

To kick off, we’ll take you on an all-access tour and history lesson of their five main studios – from the orchestral grandeur of Studio One; and the much-documented Fab-Four-fave, Studio Two; through to their brand new studio rooms.

After that, you’ll head into The Front Room studio for an attended session with Abbey Road in-house engineer Gordon Davidson (The Hobbit, Spectre, Iron Man). Watch over his shoulder in an exclusive 90-minute video session, and see how he uses both high-end hardware and software processing to elevate a track from rough demo to polished masterpiece. Plus, you get the entire video, plus ‘before’ and ‘after’ stems, only with this issue of CM!

Subscribe or resubscribe to Computer Music before 12th July 2017, and we’ll send you a FREE Vengeance-Sound effects plugin (VST/VST3/AU/AAX) worth a whopping £40! Choose one of the following:

The feature-packed filtering of VPS Philta XL

The pitch-warping and turntable-style speed-magling of VPS Tapestop

The crazy stuttering, reversing, pitchbending and edits of VPS Glitch Bitch

Plus, across six expert tutorials and videos, we show you how to use all three of these mindblowing effects to create tempo-synced edits, fills, turntable stops, sweeps and much more!

Find out more about this exclusive giveaway at our dedicated Vengeance-Sound page, and check out one of our tutorial videos below.

STUDIO PIONEERS

Following our trip to Abbey Road Studios, we’ll take a look at the studio techniques pioneered the world’s most legendary band. Discover how The Beatles’ creative relationship with their producer George Martin redefined how we work in the studio… then find out how to implement these techniques using modern music software!

Over eight packed pages, we’ll explore The Beatles and George Martin’s studio approaches to show you how to…

Create dense arrangements with only limited track counts

Utilise pitch and varispeed recording techniques

Replicate manual tape-style flanging, phasing, chorusing and ADT

Use Leslie speaker effects on vocals

PRODUCER MASTERCLASS – OC & VERDE

Since 2014, Ben O’Connor and Jon Verde have been racking up releases on some of techno and house’s finest labels, including Knee Deep in Sound, Suara, Bedrock and Glasgow Underground. In our huge eight-page feature and 90-minute video, we catch up with them in their Lancashire studio to find out how they made their monstrous festival banger Solstice, which was released earlier this year on Steve Lawler’s VIVa Music.

Check out the first half of the video below, and get access to the full vid only in issue 245 of Computer Music!

FREE VST/AU PLUGIN CHAINER – FREESTYLE CM

The exclusive CM edition of New Sonic Arts’ powerful plugin chainer and host, Freestyle CM boasts all the features of the full version and is restricted only in that it works exclusively with our CM Plugins suite of instruments and effects (bit.ly/cmplugins).

Freestyle CM instantiates standalone or as a VST or AU plugin, ready to load up any number of CM Plugins for configuring, playing and processing within its own versatile framework and intuitive workflow. Instrument layers and splits are effortlessly established using a keysplit editor. MIDI and audio signals are totally freeform – serial, parallel or both. Snapshots enable on-the-fly patch switching. And there's even a built-in piano roll sequencer for quickly capturing musical ideas.

See Freestyle CM in action in our video, and get the plugin for yourself with CM245!

1,342 SAMPLES WITH THIS ISSUE

Buy issue 245 of CM and fill your samples folder with three whopping packs of track-ready sounds! You get:

Stereo Toolkit – a brand new pack of dense drones, spatial ‘scapes, panned noise, wide claps, stereo loops and more

Loopmasters CM245 – a must-have compilation pack of sounds from the soundware experts

Bonus Old-Skool Rave Vol.1 – the first half in a two-part nostalgic pack of retro rave samples

Grab the samples on the DVD that comes with the print edition of the mag, or download them from this issue’s Vault.

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE…

Discover how Ninja Tune bosses and badboy producers Coldcut use apps and tech to the max

Bag yourself a bunch of free stickers from some top music software brands

Unravel the secrets of octaves via the wisdom of our resident music theory expert

Get to grips with jazz drumming basics – our in-house drum doctor shows you how to lay down a basic comp beat

Pro DnB producer Resound uncovers the secrets behind finding your signature sound

Read 23 expert reviews – Spitfire Audio BT Phobos, iZotope RX 6, Zynaptiq Wormhole, UAD 9.1, and more!

