NAMM 2017: Martin reveals 7 high-end acoustic guitars, including Dwight Yoakam and John Prine signature models

NAMM 2017: As per previous years, the record for most individual pre-NAMM announcements has to go to Martin - the US acoustic guitar stalwart has already wowed us with its 2 Millionth Guitar with built-in watch plus three new 16 Series models, but it's now lifted the lid on seven more high-end acoustics, including Dwight Yoakam and John Prine signature models.

Among the new guitars are vintage replicas such as the 000-30 Authentic 1919, as well as visually distinctive models (the D-420 with printed Sitka spruce top) and guitars that fuse old and new (the CS-CFMartinOutlaw-17).

Read on for all the details and hit up Martin Guitar for more.