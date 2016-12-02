NAMM 2017: Ernie Ball Music Man reveals radical new looks for 2017 guitars and basses

NAMM 2017: 2016 was a good year for Ernie Ball, as our reviews attested, with its Cutlass, StingRay Guitar and James Valentine models all receiving a warm reception. For 2017, the company has given its entire line a makeover.

Prices and availability are yet to be announced, but the new finishes should be similar in cost to the existing models.

Read more: Ernie Ball Music Man Stingray Old Smoothie

Read on for more - and prepare to want that all-black St Vincent signature…