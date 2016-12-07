NAMM 2017: Epiphone's Brendon Small 'Snow Falcon' Flying V guitar takes flight

NAMM 2017: Epiphone has announced the second signature model for Metalocalypse creator and Dethklok/Galaktikon guitarist Brendon Small, the Ltd Ed 'Snow Falcon' Flying V.

The guitar follows Small's Thunderhorse signature model and mirrors the specs of Gibson's 2013 'Snow Falcon', crucially a Snow Burst finish and coil-splittable Gibson Burstbucker humbuckers.

Small's signature also packs a mahogany body sans pickguard, mahogany neck with 1960s SlimTaper D-profile and Phenolic composite fingerboard, plus KillPot switch on the tone control, a LockTone bridge and Grover Rotomatic machineheads.

This ranks up there with Brent Hinds' recent signature model as one of the coolest mid-price Flying Vs on the market, we reckon. RRP is yet to be confirmed, but we're expecting something around £700/€800.

For more from Brendon Small, check out his 10 greatest heavy metal songs of all time, and watch him tear up BB King's The Thrill Is Gone with Joe Satriani, Steven Vai and Tosin Abasi.

Hit up Epiphone for more info on the 'Snow Falcon'.

Snow Falcon specs