Epiphone announces 'Thunderhorse' Explorer Outfit

Metalocalypse signature model

The Brendon Small 'Thunderhorse' Explorer Outfit follows in the footsteps of the original Gibson

Epiphone Brendon Small 'Thunderhorse' Explorer

Neck

Bridge

Controls

Headstock

Gigbag

Epiphone has revealed a limited edition signature model designed for Metalocalypse creator Brendon Small, dubbed the 'Thunderhorse' Explorer Outfit.

Despite the fact that it's primarily a pared-down version of the previously released Gibson Dethklok 'Thunderhorse' Explorer, the Epiphone model still has an impressive feature list, including Gibson USA Burstbucker pickups, an all-mahogany body and neck, a Locktone bridge and Grover Mini-Rotomatic tuners. The Epiphone version will also offer coil-tapping capabilities - a feature not found on the original Gibson model.

The colour scheme is a none-more-metal Silverburst and other nice touches include a 'Thunderhorse' headstock logo, a specially-designed Epiphone/Metalocalypse-branded gigbag and three Metalocalypse stickers.

Due to hit stores in mid-May, the current MSRP is $999, so expect street prices to be $600-700, which seems like a reasonable price to pay for channeling your inner Skwisgaar Skwigelf.