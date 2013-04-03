Epiphone announces 'Thunderhorse' Explorer Outfit

Image 1 of 6 The Brendon Small 'Thunderhorse' Explorer Outfit follows in the footsteps of the original Gibson Epiphone Brendon Small 'Thunderhorse' Explorer Image 2 of 6 Neck Image 3 of 6 Bridge Image 4 of 6 Controls Image 5 of 6 Headstock Image 6 of 6 Gigbag

Epiphone has revealed a limited edition signature model designed for Metalocalypse creator Brendon Small, dubbed the 'Thunderhorse' Explorer Outfit.

Despite the fact that it's primarily a pared-down version of the previously released Gibson Dethklok 'Thunderhorse' Explorer, the Epiphone model still has an impressive feature list, including Gibson USA Burstbucker pickups, an all-mahogany body and neck, a Locktone bridge and Grover Mini-Rotomatic tuners. The Epiphone version will also offer coil-tapping capabilities - a feature not found on the original Gibson model.

The colour scheme is a none-more-metal Silverburst and other nice touches include a 'Thunderhorse' headstock logo, a specially-designed Epiphone/Metalocalypse-branded gigbag and three Metalocalypse stickers.

Due to hit stores in mid-May, the current MSRP is $999, so expect street prices to be $600-700, which seems like a reasonable price to pay for channeling your inner Skwisgaar Skwigelf.