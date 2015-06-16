Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, Tosin Abasi and Brendon Small play BB King's The Thrill Is Gone

Just a few days after Joe Satriani and Steve Vai got on stage together to celebrate what would have been Les Paul's 100th birthday, they were joined by Animals As Leaders' Tosin Abasi and Dethklok's Brendon Small for a performance of BB King's classic The Thrill Is Gone.

The performance also features Mike Keneally on vocals and keyboards, Marco Minnemann on drums and Bryan Beller on bass, who comprise Satriani's current backing band.

The guitarists performed the track at a benefit for industry veteran Cliff Cultreri, the A&R executive who originally discovered Satriani and Vai, but now suffers from a number of auto-immune and connective-tissue disorders.

Watch the video above and let us know how you think the guitarists got on.