Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, Joe Bonamassa and more play live to celebrate Les Paul

We've seen some all-star jams in our time, but this one ranks up there with the best: a host of guitarists, including Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, Joe Bonamassa, Warren Haynes, Steve Miller, Neal Schon, G.E. Smith, Johnny A, Lou Pallo and the Les Paul Trio, all joined forces to pay tribute to what would have been Les Paul's 100th birthday.

The 9 June show took place at New York City's Hard Rock Cafe, and heralded the start of a year-long celebration of Les Paul's achievements, including the mobile exhibit Les Paul's Big Sound Experience.

Check out the band's performance of Freddie King's I'm Tore Down above.