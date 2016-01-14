NAMM 2016: Washburn unveils Woodline Series acoustic guitars

NAMM 2016: Mere hours after revealing its Heritage Series, Washburn has now announced the Woodline Series of acoustic guitars , which features a host of natty upgrades.

All models offer solid wood tops with scalloped-X bracing, maple binding and come in dreadnought (D) or orchestra (O) sizes.

There are two lines within the Woodline Series - models in the 10 Series deliver solid Sitka spruce tops, with mahogany back, sides and neck, rosewood fingerboards and bridges, plus custom soundhole rosettes.

Dreadnought models WLD10S (pictured above) and WLD10SCE with cutaway both offer the Fishman 301T tuner/preamp, as do orchestra body shapes WLO10S, WLO11S and WLO12SE.

Also notable is the solid western cedar top on the WLO11S and solid mahogany on the WLO12SE (above).

The Woodline 20 Series, meanwhile, features the same specs, but with rosewood back and sides, plus black bridge pins and Ebonite tuning buttons.

Four models (WLD20S, WLD20SCE, WLO20S and WLO20SCE, pictured below) are available - both SCE models feature a cutaway and Fishman 301T tuner/preamp.

All models are due to arrive in the UK this month via Sound Technology - prices are as follows: