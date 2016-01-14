NAMM 2016: Washburn announces affordable Heritage Series acoustic guitars

NAMM 2016: Washburn may be best known for its shred-ready Parallaxe series and Nuno Bettencourt signature models, but it's been making acoustic guitars for hundreds of years, and the Heritage Series are the latest instruments to celebrate that history.

Within the Heritage Series, there are four ranges, the first of which is the Heritage 10 Series, which features nine models, available in dreadnought, folk and grand auditorium body styles – most are in natural finishes, but select models come in black (B), Tobacco Burst (TB) and left-handed (LH) incarnations.

All 10 Series models offer solid Sitka spruce tops with mahogany back, sides and neck, rosewood fingerboard and bridge, plus a Washburn tortoiseshell pickguard and a custom rosette – cutaways and Fishman 301T tuner/preamps are also available on select models.

Heritage 10 Series models are due to arrive in the UK this month via Sound Technology – prices below: