NAMM 2016: Washburn announces affordable Heritage Series acoustic guitars
Washburn Heritage 10 Series
NAMM 2016: Washburn may be best known for its shred-ready Parallaxe series and Nuno Bettencourt signature models, but it's been making acoustic guitars for hundreds of years, and the Heritage Series are the latest instruments to celebrate that history.
Within the Heritage Series, there are four ranges, the first of which is the Heritage 10 Series, which features nine models, available in dreadnought, folk and grand auditorium body styles – most are in natural finishes, but select models come in black (B), Tobacco Burst (TB) and left-handed (LH) incarnations.
All 10 Series models offer solid Sitka spruce tops with mahogany back, sides and neck, rosewood fingerboard and bridge, plus a Washburn tortoiseshell pickguard and a custom rosette – cutaways and Fishman 301T tuner/preamps are also available on select models.
Heritage 10 Series models are due to arrive in the UK this month via Sound Technology – prices below:
- Washburn HD10S - £249
- Washburn HD10SLH - £269
- Washburn HF11S - £259
- Washburn HG12S - £249
- Washburn HD10SCE - £319
- Washburn HF11SCE - £329
- Washburn HD10SCETB - £329
- Washburn HD10SCEB - £329
- Washburn HD10SCE12 - £349
Washburn Heritage 20 Series
Next up is the 20 Series, which features rosewood back and sides and Ebonite tuning buttons, while the rest of the specs mirror the 10 Series.
Two dreadnoughts are available: the HD20S and HD20SCE, the latter of which also offers a cutaway and Fishman 301T tuner/preamp.
The Washburn HG26SCE, meanwhile, comes in a grand auditorium body shape, with a mother-of-pearl headstock inlay, maple binding and a Fishman 501T tuner/preamp.
All models are due to arrive in the UK this month via Sound Technology – prices below:
- Washburn HD20S - £279
- Washburn HD20SCE - £349
- Washburn HG26SCE - £429
Washburn Heritage 30 Series
The 30 Series takes things up another notch with tamo ash back and sides, plus gold tuners – otherwise, specs stay the same.
Again, there are two dreadnoughts available: the HD30S and HD30SCE, the latter of which features a cutaway and Fishman 301T tuner/preamp.
All models are due to arrive in the UK this month via Sound Technology – prices below:
- Washburn HD30S - £299
- Washburn HD30SCE - £399
Washburn Heritage 40 Series
Two jumbo-sized guitars appear in the 40 Series, offering flame maple back and sides, but otherwise, specs are the same.
The 40 Series also includes the HJ40S and HJ40SCE, the latter of which features a cutaway and a Fishman 501T tuner/preamp.
All models are due to arrive in the UK this month via Sound Technology – prices below:
- Washburn HJ40S - £319
- Washburn HJ40SCE - £429