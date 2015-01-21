NAMM 2015: Peavey releases limited 50th anniversary 6505+ and Classic 30 amps

Image 1 of 2 Peavey 50th Anniversary Commemorative 6505+ head Peavey releases limited 50th anniversary 6505+ and Classic 30 amps Image 2 of 2 Peavey 50th Anniversary Commemorative Classic 30 Peavey 50th Anniversary Commemorative Classic 30

NAMM 2015: Two of Peavey's best-loved amps will get the birthday suit treament (not that kind) this year as the firm celebrates its 50th anniversary with black and golden finished editions of the 6505+ head and Classic 30 112 combo.

Both of the models will come come complete with a signed certificate from Hartley Peavey and will only be available throughout this year.

PEAVEY 50TH ANNIVERSARY AMPLIFIERS PRESS RELEASE

Limited-edition models celebrate five decades of legendary tone

January 21, 2015, Meridian, MS — For 2015 only, Peavey® celebrates its golden anniversary with the release of two limited-edition amplifiers, the 50th anniversary commemorative 6505® + head, and the 50th anniversary commemorative Classic® 30 112 combo.

The 50th anniversary 6505 + head features specifications players know and want, and is decked out in a gold chassis fitting for the occasion. Features include:

120 Watts

Preamp: 6 - 12AX7s

Power amp: 4 - 6L6s

Footswitchable lead/rhythm channels

Effects loop

3-band EQ

Resonance and presence controls

4, 8, or 16 Ohms

Revered by blues, country and rock players alike, the 50th anniversary Classic 30 112 combo offers the same specifications as the Classic tweed model, but presents itself with striking black tolex and a gold chassis. Features include:

Genuine Spring Reverb with level control

Pre- and post-gain controls on lead channel

External speaker capability

Footswitches optional

30 Watts (rms) into 16 or 8 Ohms

2-channel preamp

Footswitch selectable channel switching, reverb and boost

Four EL84s and three 12AX7s

12 inch Blue Marvel® speaker

Effects loop

Both models feature a 50th anniversary commemorative emblem, and include a certificate of authenticity signed by Hartley Peavey. Models are produced in limited quantities, and are only available in 2015.

For more information, visit www.peavey.com.