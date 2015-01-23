NAMM 2015: Line 6 introduces the Relay G70, G75 digital wireless systems

NAMM 2015: Line 6 is introducing their new Relay G70 and Relay G75 digital wireless systems at Winter NAMM. The Relay G70 and G75 deliver next-generation wireless performance and support multiple instruments.

From press release: "Line 6 digital wireless is used by more guitarists than any other system," said Marcus Ryle, Chief Strategy Officer, Line 6. "Now Relay G70 and G75 take the Relay legacy even further. In addition to pristine sound quality and road-ready build, Relay G70 and G75 take the hassle out of switching between instruments in the middle of a set— enabling guitarists to focus on giving a great performance."

Each receiver supports multiple transmitters, and features locking 1⁄4" inputs that allow guitarists to plug right in, no special cables required. Preset scenes enable performers to control signal routing, levels and more, with the single press of a footswitch. For example, guitarists can set different levels for instruments with active, passive and acoustic pickups. Singer-songwriters and worship leaders can route an electric guitar to an amp, and an acoustic to the PA system, while giving both access to the built-in tuner. Multi-instrumentalists can set up unique signal chains to optimize the tone of violins, mandolins and more.

Relay G70 and G75 provide industry-leading audio specs and the lowest latency of any digital wireless system (under 1.5ms). A custom-designed radio with four calibrated internal antennas delivers a lossless 24-bit digital signal and a wide dynamic range of up to 120dB. And unlike other digital wireless systems, Relay G70 and G75 never compress the signal, providing guitarists with the purest possible audio quality. Guitarists will enjoy 8+ hours of battery life, with up to 70 hours of standby time thanks to an intelligent sleep mode.

Relay G70 features a rugged stompbox form factor designed for pedalboard use, while Relay G75 comes in an amp-top form that supports an optional footswitch, sold separately. Relay G70 ($699.99 MSRP), Relay G75 ($699.99 MSRP) and Relay G70 Transmitter ($279.99 MSRP) will be available in March 2015.

For more information, visit Line 6.