NAMM 2015: ESP unveils new Tombstone acoustic models

NAMM 2015: Coinciding with its 40th anniversary, ESP is introducing the Tombstone line of acoustics at the Winter NAMM Show.

Says ESP president and CEO: Matt Masciandaro: "We’re very excited to have a dedicated brand for our acoustic instruments. For our dealers, Tombstone represents a new opportunity to carry a high-quality acoustic guitar brand with the build quality and dealer service for which ESP has been well known for the past 40 years. For our customers, Tombstone offers an affordable solution for the features, the sound, and the playability associated with much more expensive acoustic guitars.”

Tombstone’s introductory offerings include the A-300E, A-430E, D-320E, D-430E, J-310E, J-430E, GL- J2E acoustic-electric guitars, and the JB-320E acoustic-electric bass, four of which are pictured on the following pages.

For players who like a jumbo-sized acoustic, the J-310E and J-430E (the latter of which is pictured above) are perfect choices. Both guitars have solid Sitka spruce tops. The J-310E offers sapelle back and sides in Natural Satin finish, while the J-430E has rosewood back and sides in Natural Gloss.

The first Signature Series model in the Tombstone brand appropriately goes to George Lynch with the aforementioned GL-J2E (not pictured), a jumbo acoustic-electric with a solid Sitka spruce top, flamed maple back and sides, all in Tobacco Sunburst finish. It offers a unique 5-piece maple/walnut neck, a rosewood fingerboard, and a Fishman Presys+ preamp.

