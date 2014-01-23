NAMM 2014: ReValver 4 on show

NAMM 2014 press release: Redesigned from the ground up, this latest version of the award-winning ReValver software contains revolutionary amp modeling capabilities that capture the true characteristics of real tube amplifiers.

ReValver is renowned for its industry-leading amp modeling accuracy, which is achieved bymodeling an amplifier down to the component level. Now Peavey has updated and improved the modeling engine in ReValver 4, taking amp modeling to a whole new level of realistic toneshaping possibilities.

The new ReValver 4 also incorporates a GUI and UX redesign and the ability to run on a Windows® tablet, plus other high-level features including GIG mode, ACT™ (Audio Cloning Technology) and RIR 2 cabinet modeling.

Based on feedback from the extensive ReValver user community, the application's redesign has been done so to improve user experience and workflow. The GUI now separates pedal board, amps/cabs and effects into their own views, thus minimizing the amount of vertical scrolling needed to navigate the application.

GIG mode

GIG mode further expands ReValver's power as a live performance solution by allowing the user to load 8 presets into memory and seamlessly switch between them. The presets can also be assigned to MIDI controller switches. In addition, another primary consideration of the GUI and UX redesign was to make ReValver 4 the ideal solution for amp modeling on Windows tablets. As a result, the combination of ReValver 4, an audio interface, and a Windows tablet makes the perfect live performance rig.

Peavey's ReValver 4 also features ACT (Audio Cloning Technology) modules that allow the user to mold and shape the guitar sound at both the input (before amp modeling) and output (after modeling). At the input, ACT turns ReValver into an instrument modeler by altering the incoming guitar signal to mimic the sound and characteristics of other instruments, such as acoustics, folk instruments, and even other electric guitar and pickup combinations. At the output, ACT allows the user to load presets that sculpt the signal to fit in a recording mix or mimic the sonic characteristics of famous guitar rigs.

Cabinet modeling

With improved Impulse Responses, ReValver 4's RIR 2 feature takes cabinet modeling to a whole new level of accuracy and realism by giving the user independent control of speaker configuration, microphone, and mic placement, allowing for almost endless tone shaping options.

Plus, the new Pedal Board feature provides a familiar environment to build and edit an effects chain. With ReValver 4 also comes the introduction of the ReValver Amp Store, allowing users to purchase new amps, stompboxes, effects, and ACT content through in-app purchases. Users can begin with the free version of ReValver 4, and then simply purchase the additional content they desire.

ReValver 4 supports the powerful new AAX plug-in format for Pro Tools®, and can now host both VST and AU plug-ins even in a Pro Tools environment. As always, the software can also be used as a stand-alone virtual amplifier.